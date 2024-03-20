Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Affimed Trading Up 12.3 %

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Affimed by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

