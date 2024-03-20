Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,328 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $246.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $246.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.97 and its 200-day moving average is $219.56.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.