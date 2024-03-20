Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 43,363 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 789.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.