Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. 430,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,755. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $237.32 and a 1 year high of $346.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

