Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 9,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $200,873.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,418 shares of company stock valued at $611,849,787. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $501.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,668,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,595,975. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

