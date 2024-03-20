Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $282.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,398. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average of $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

