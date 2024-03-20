Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

