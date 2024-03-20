Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 431,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 538,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $74.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

