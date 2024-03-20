Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 162,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,170. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

