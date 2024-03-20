Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,434,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.