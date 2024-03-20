Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.75. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

