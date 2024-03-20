Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,975 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $521.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,665. The firm has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $522.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day moving average of $466.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

