Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

