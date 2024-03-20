Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:ICF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 93,772 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

