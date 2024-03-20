Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.46. The stock had a trading volume of 294,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,947. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.56 and its 200 day moving average is $222.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

