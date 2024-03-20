Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. 6,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,941. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

