Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,712,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 689,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,089. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

