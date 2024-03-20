Agenus (AGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/18/2024 – Agenus had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2024 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/14/2024 – Agenus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/8/2024 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Agenus Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.13.
Insider Activity at Agenus
In other news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agenus
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.