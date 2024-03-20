Agenus (AGEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2024 – Agenus had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2024 – Agenus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2024 – Agenus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – Agenus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Agenus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AGEN stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,959,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $230.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.13.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 625,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,266,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 3,328,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agenus by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

