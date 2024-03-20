Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Agenus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
