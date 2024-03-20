Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Agenus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agenus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.