Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 3%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $25.07. 79,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,428,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,913 in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

