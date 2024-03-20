Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

