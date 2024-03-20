Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.13

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $47.09, with a volume of 235595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMLP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

