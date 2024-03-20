Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 12,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Alkermes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

