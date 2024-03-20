Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 28,876 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,246.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 28,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 209,841 shares of company stock worth $253,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGAE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Shares of AGAE opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.