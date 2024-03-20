Allurion Technologies (ALUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Allurion Technologies to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allurion Technologies Trading Down 16.0 %

ALUR stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Allurion Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Allurion Technologies worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allurion Technologies

About Allurion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.