Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock valued at $36,112,760 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.86. 9,285,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,452,195. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

