Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphatec

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,522.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,745. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.