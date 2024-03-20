Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATUS. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.36. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth $37,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

