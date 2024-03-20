Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 4.6% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 262,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,842,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

