Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.64 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.