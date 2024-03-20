American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AEL opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.79. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $56.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after acquiring an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

