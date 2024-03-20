American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.65

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $226.65 and last traded at $226.60, with a volume of 894945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $177.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

