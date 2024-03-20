American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile



American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

