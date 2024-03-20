American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ARL stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Realty Investors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

