Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Down 9.5%

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 414,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 112,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Americas Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.