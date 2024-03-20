Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

