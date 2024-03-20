Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.89.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

