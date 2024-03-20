Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $448.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

