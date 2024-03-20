Analysts’ Downgrades for March 20th (AGR, E, EQIX, EW, GBDC, GRWG, HASI, JHX, LAZ, RGF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 20th:

Assura (LON:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the stock.

Get Assura Plc alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $4.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.80.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.