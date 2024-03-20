Analysts’ Downgrades for March 20th (AGR, E, EQIX, EW, GBDC, GRWG, HASI, JHX, LAZ, RGF)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 20th:
Assura (LON:AGR) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an add rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the stock.
ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $4.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.80.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
