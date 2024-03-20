Analysts Offer Predictions for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

