Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
TWOU stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.49.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
