Analysts Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT at $4.31

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,707,000 after acquiring an additional 458,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWOU stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

