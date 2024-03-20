Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $65.61

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ADC opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.56 per share, for a total transaction of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

