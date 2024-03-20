Analysts Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target at $41.00

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Galapagos

Galapagos Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Galapagos by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Galapagos by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Galapagos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.