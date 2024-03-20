Analysts Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) PT at $122.24

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. NIKE has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

