Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $77.00

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $820,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Palomar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

