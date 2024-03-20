Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) PT at C$11.91

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$736.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.53). Surge Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of C$168.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7703349 EPS for the current year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

