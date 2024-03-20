Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $171.93

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Barclays began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.80 and a one year high of $180.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.