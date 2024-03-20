Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) PT at $40.71

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valvoline Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $44.97.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.