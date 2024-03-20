Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (ACET, APA, APPN, ARCT, ATEC, ATUS, AXSM, BOX, BTBT, CBG)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 20th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 375 ($4.77) target price on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,900 ($49.65) target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 237 ($3.02) price target on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,450 ($43.92) target price on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $199.00 price target on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its mixed rating reissued by analysts at OTR Global.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $280.00 price target on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on the stock.

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.50.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $820.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They currently have a $910.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

PayPoint (LON:PAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.59) target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.41) target price on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 114 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $184.00 target price on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($43.28) price target on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

