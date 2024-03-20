Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 7.50 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ANP opened at GBX 235.35 ($3.00) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.07). The company has a market cap of £47.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2,135.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 247.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

